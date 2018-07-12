XXXTentacion shooting second suspect, Michael Boatwright, arrested

A second suspect has been arrested over the death of Florida rapper XXXTentacion, who was quickly rising to fame when he was gunned down last month, authorities said on 11 June.

Michael Boatwright, 22, had already been taken into custody on 5 July on unrelated drug charges. He was served on 10 June with a new arrest warrant for first-degree murder, the Broward County Sheriff's office said.

He is the second person arrested over the 18 June killing, with 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams detained two days after XXXTentacion's death.

The sheriff's department said it was still searching for another suspect, Robert Allen, who is also 22.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot outside a motorcycle store in Deerfield Beach north of Miami in what investigators have been treating as a robbery attempt.

The 20-year-old SoundCloud rapper's rise to stardom is credited to his intensely personal, often suicidal verse and muffled musical delivery.

XXXTentacion had released two full-length albums during a short but fruitful career — 17 in 2017 and ? in 2018, as well as a number of mixtapes and one-off tracks. Hi song 'Sad!' soared to number one on the US chart after his death and currently boasts more than 380 million streams on Spotify, as reported earlier.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 13:20 PM