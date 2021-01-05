Writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma marry in intimate ceremony, share pictures on Instagram
Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma had announced their engagement in December last year
Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has married to fellow writer Himanshu Sharma, weeks after announcing their engagement. Dhillon announced the news by sharing a few pictures from their wedding ceremony on social media.
The Manmarziyaan scriptwriter can be seen wearing a rose pink outfit with golden beige artwork on it. With her hair left open, she sports a matching jhumka and necklace along with pink bangles. Himanshu on the other hand appeared in a white kurta over which he had donned a yellow ochre vest.
While Dhillon is known for writing acclaimed films like Kedarnath, and Judgementall Hai Kya, Sharma has penned movies like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu series, and Zero.
Check out the pictures here
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sharma is currently busy with his upcoming project, Atrangi Re, directed by his longtime collaborator Aanand L Rai.
Dhillon is looking forward to the release of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba.
