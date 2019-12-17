You are here:

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey to feature in Aanand L Rai's murder mystery Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are teaming up for murder mystery Haseen Dillruba.

The film will be directed by Vinil Mathew, who is best known for 2014 romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee. Kanika Dhillon, the scribe of Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya, has penned the script.

The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is producing the movie through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #TaapseePannu and #VikrantMassey in #HaseenDillruba... An edge of the seat murder mystery... Directed by Vinil Mathew... Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma... Eros International presentation... 18 Sept 2020 release... First look poster and glimpse: pic.twitter.com/0eXBgha6wv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey to star in #HaseeTohPhasee director Vinil Mathew's #HaseenDillruba, a murder mystery within a twisted love story.. Aanand L Rai & Himanshu Sharma produce this gripping film, written by #Manmarziyaan fame Kanika Dhillon. September 18, 2020 Release! pic.twitter.com/MSfkFiWyc5 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) December 17, 2019

"Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script," Rai said in a statement.

Sunil Lulla, Managing Director of Eros International, said in a statement, "Unlike other thriller genres, 'Haseen Dillruba' is not just edgy. It's a perfect blend of entertainment and something which will cater to larger masses. I am glad to be associated with this film."

Sharma described the film as an "edge-of-the-seat entertainer".

"Kanika Dhillon and Vinil Mathew are out to bring something very exciting and thrilling," he added.

Ace composer Amit Trivedi will be giving music for the film, which has a release date of 18 September, 2020.

