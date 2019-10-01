Wounds trailer: Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson are haunted by cellphone-induced nightmares in Netflix thriller

The official trailer of Babak Anvari's psychological thriller Wounds has been released. Starring Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson, and Zazie Beetz in the lead, the film is based on the novella The Visible Filth by Nathan Ballingrud.

Armie Hammer plays a New Orleans bartender Will, who lives with his girlfriend Carrie (Dakota). One day, after a violent brawl between two of his customers at the bar, Will discovers a cellphone at the site. When he retrieves the bloodied phone to return it to its owner, he starts receiving ominous messages. As the messages become more horrific by the day, Will is subjected to disturbing visions.

Wounds had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 26 January, and will begin to stream on Netflix on 18 October. It will also be screened as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019, according to Mirror.

The other projects Hammer is involved in are Dreamland, Death on the Nile, and Rebecca. Dreamland, a Belgian-Canadian thriller, has been written and directed by Nicholas Jarecki, and stars Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-Rose Depp, Kid Cudi, and Veronica Ferres, apart from Hammer. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and written by Michael Green, Death on the Nile is a sequel to the 2017 thriller Murder on the Orient Express. The film features an ensemble cast, comprising Jodie Comer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal, and Russell Brand, and will see Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot.

On the other hand, Dakota Johnson will be seen in Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz' directorial The Peanut Butter Falcon. The film its world premiere at South by Southwest, and also features Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, John Hawkes, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal, and Thomas Haden Church.

Check out the trailer here

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 09:58:35 IST