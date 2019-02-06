You are here:

Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly to star in Nicholas Jarecki's thriller Dreamland

Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly are set to team up for Dreamland, an "opioid thriller" from Nicholas Jarecki and the follow-up to his 2012 debut Arbitrage.

German actress Veronica Ferres will also star in the project, written by Jarecki and billed as the first theatrical film to tackle the international opioid crisis, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

In Dreamland, three stories about the world of opioids collide. A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the US, an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son's involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new "non-addictive" painkiller to market.

"Gary, Armie, and Evangeline are the perfect performers to bring the human face of this epidemic to audiences everywhere," said writer Jarecki when asked about the project.

The producers for the film are Jarecki and Cassian Elwes of Dallas Buyers Club.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 15:55:07 IST