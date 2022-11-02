Busy on a promotional spree for her upcoming mystery thriller Mili, Janhvi Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned. While Mathukutty Xavier’s directorial is a Hindi remake of the filmmaker’s 2019 Malayalam movie Helen, Janhvi is already being lauded for her intense characterisation in the trailer. The movie is special for yet another reason and that is it is the first time Janhvi and her producer father collaborated on a project. Ahead of the release of her upcoming movie, Janhvi has been touring various cities for promotional events. Now, during one of her events, the actress was asked if she would be interested in doing the biopic of her late mother Sridevi. While the young star didn’t have to think twice about her response, Janhvi is being praised widely for handling the whole scenario gracefully, and deftly tackling some persistent questioning by a journalist.

The video of Janhvi’s interaction is making rounds on the internet. The video was shared by a user on Reddit, with the caption, “Jhanvi Kapoor asked whether she would do Sridevi’s Biopic.” The video opens by showing Janhvi decked in a beautiful red saree, when a journalist can be heard asking her in Hindi, “If there is ever a biopic on Sridevi ji in future, are you ok to do that?” Without even thinking twice, Janhvi was quick to shake her head in no and said, “No, I wouldn’t be,” with a smile.

In a cross question, the journalist asks her why, to which Janhvi politely replies, “Sir, that would be a rather long answer and I am hungry right now.” Despite Janhvi appearing to end the conversation, the journalist seems to be adamant about getting a reply. This is because he can be heard once again interrupting Janhvi to summarise her answer in short, to which the actress said, “Mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe (I don’t want to cry on the stage).”



Now, Janhvi is being applauded by social media users for handling the scenario how she did. And several internet users have been slamming the journalist for lacking empathy and persistent questioning. Taking to the comments section one user wrote, “She gave a short answer that seemed genuine and answered the question perfectly fine, and that’s on top of the “No” which is a full sentence and would’ve been enough as it is.” Another user commented, “Love her or hate her. That’s her mother. Lil empathy? Humanity?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi’s upcoming movie Mili will hit the theatre on 4 November. Apart from Janhvi, the movie also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa among others in prominent roles. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, Sharan Sharma’s Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.