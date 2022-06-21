Here's a look at all the times Shraddha Kapoor made our hearts melt with her melodious voice and left us wanting for more.

In the past decade, not only has Shraddha proved herself to be a versatile actor, but she has also made a name in the singing industry. A trained classical singer, Shraddha debuted with Galliyan from her thriller-drama, Ek Villain. Some of her beautiful songs the actor has sung for her own films are Bezubaan Phir Se from ABCD 2 (2015), Sab Tera from Baaghi (2006), Tere Mere Dil from Rock On 2 (2016), and more.

Here's a look at all the times the actress made our hearts melt with her melodious voice and left us wanting for more.

Galliyan from Ek Villain

Galliyan from Ek Villain, with which Shraddha made her singing debut was an instant hit. With the success of the original song, the actress also went on to sing the unplugged version of the song, which too struck a chord with the audiences.

Sab Tera from Baaghi



Sung by Shraddha Kapoor and Armaan Malik, Sab Tera from Baaghi crossed all boundaries and become a chartbuster. The song is perfect for your rainy day mood, with piping hot tea.

Bezubaan Phir Se (Reprise) from ABCD 2



From ABCD 2, the actress sung the reprise version of Bezubaan Phir Se, which went on the garner humangous praise and love from the audiences. Shraddha had also once commented on how the song brought out the struggles of every dancer.

Tere mere dil me from Rock Onn 2!

In Rock On 2, the actress was perfectly cast as a budding rock singer. She lent her melodious voice to the song Tere Mere dil from the film.

Phir bhi tumko chahunga from Half Girlfriend



Co-sung by Arijit Singh and Shraddha Kapoor, the song is a perfect romantic ode to all the lovebirds. With Shraddha's tuning, the song melted millions of hearts across the country.

Chal Udd Ja re from Rock Onn 2!

Casted as a rock singer in the film, Shraddha also sang the fine Chal Udd ja re from Rock On 2.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.