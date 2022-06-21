World Music Day 2022: Songs to help you feel relaxed

Music plays an important role in our lives. While many people consider music therapeutic, experts have also associated music with reducing stress and improving sleep patterns

Every year on 21 June, World Music Day is celebrated. It is also known as Fete de la Musique. Through its annual observance, the day aims to encourage artists to come forward and put their talent on display.

On World Music Day, various events in different countries are organised and young artists are encouraged to come forward and showcase their talent. The day was first celebrated in 1982 and was organised by then French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang.

On the occasion of World Music Day, here is a list of some relaxing songs-

1. Phir Se Ud Chala - Phir Se Ud Chala from the film Rockstar is one of the most relaxing songs in Bollywood. The lyrics of this song were penned by Irshad Kaamil and brought to life by Mohit Chauhan's soulful vocals. The song is about the journey of a man who runs free from all his shackles.

2. Patakha Guddi - Patakha Guddi from the film Highway left a long-lasting impression on audiences. The song was sung by the Nooran sisters and features Alia Bhatt enjoying her journey without a care in the world. The beautiful lyrics take viewers on a spiritual journey.

3. Someone Like You - Someone Like You by Adele was released in 2011. The song featured in her album 21 and is one of the most loved songs by the singer. The song talks about long-lost love and the pain of separation.

4. Fix You - Fix You by Coldplay was released in 2005. A part of Coldplay's X&Y album, Fix You lives up to its name as it can help all your worries melt away.

5. Thinking Out Loud - Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran was released in 2014. Sheeran's soothing voice is sure to make you feel relaxed. The song beautifully portrays the story of a young man in love, who promises to love his partner even when they turn 70.

