World Health Day: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra advocate tips for 'mind, body and soul'

On World Health Day, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol among others shared tips to stay fit and healthy

On the occasion of World Health Day today, 7 April, Bollywood celebrities urged their fans to stay fit and healthy. Taking to social media, the celebs asked their followers to maintain social distancing as the COVID-19 cases are rising across the country.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video wishing all her fans ‘Happy World Health Day’. Asking her followers to “mask up,” she informed people about the importance of wearing a mask.

‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit Nene shared two pictures and a video signifying her health mantra. The caption reads, “Mind, body, food & soul... Let's pledge for a healthy lifestyle”.

With an interesting throwback picture, Kajol noted down five rules important to stay safe from coronavirus .

De De Pyar De famed Rakul Preet Singh shared a note on mind, body, and soul. She emphasized that everyone should feel good about themselves.

Esha Deol encouraged her followers to stay fit and focus on their health. She wrote, “Health is our responsibility & being healthy a priority not just in these trying times of battling the #Covid19virus but we must always make it a point to look after ourselves by staying healthy. I salute our #healthcareworkers for doing their best in keeping us safe. Thank you.”

Every year, World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April to create awareness about physical and mental health issues. In order to celebrate this day, people around the world participate in activities related to the topic of health.