World Health Day 2021: 'Building a fairer, healthier world' is this year's theme; history and significance

Every year on 7 April, World Health Day is observed. In order to celebrate this day, people around the world participate in activities and attend seminars that are related to the topic of health. It is the day that usually marks the beginning of a new campaign that seeks to promote a healthy world.

World Health Day History

According to the information available on the website of the World Health Organization, https://www.who.int/world-health-day/archives/en/ the idea was proposed in 1948 by the First World Health Assembly. Since 1950, the day has been observed on 7 April. Every year, a different campaign is proposed and stakeholders work towards achieving it.

World Health Day Significance

Observing World Health Day is considered important because it is an opportunity to draw the attention of the world towards a specific health problem and raise awareness about it. As per WHO, long-term advocacy campaigns are usually launched on World Health Day.

World Health Day 2021 Theme

The theme for World Health Day 2021 is ‘Building a fairer, healthier world’. Stating that our world is unequal, WHO said that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how some people can have better access to health services and live healthier lives than others.

On World Health Day 2021, WHO insists that the sufferings and illnesses faced by some of the groups are preventable.

The organization has proposed four major steps in achieving its goal. They are working together, collecting reliable data, tackling inequities, and acting beyond borders.

Several stories related to health inequities are also available on the World Health Day 2021 page on the WHO website.