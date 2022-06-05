Time and again, several Bollywood celebrities take to social media to remind their fans to do their bit to preserve the environment but how many of these stars are actually doing their bit to save mother earth?

World Environment Day is celebrated globally on 5 June and is recognised as “a global platform for inspiring positive change” by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The theme for 2022 is “Only One Earth" with the focus on “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature”.

The campaign calls for “collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet”. Also, this year marks 50 years since the first global environment summit.

Time and again, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remind their fans and followers to do their bit to preserve the environment but how many of these stars are actually doing their bit to save mother earth? Well, a few prominent faces are ensuring that the world becomes a better place for the next generation to live in.

Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his impeccable acting, says that it is important to understand the immediate planning to save nature and he keeps that as a priority wherever he goes.

“I am conscious but more than that, I am stressed and worried. I want to give fresh air and water to our next generation and for that, we need to do our bit now. I make sure that my family doesn't use plastic in any way and there are strict instructions, which everybody follows. I carry drinking water in a copper bottle so that I am not forced to use plastic water bottles. Even while shooting, I think about the surroundings and if my action is going to affect the flora and fauna. In any state of the country whenever I do any activity, I ensure to think of the environment and how much my activity is going to impact that. I am equally aware of carbon footprint and make sure to contribute less to that,” he told Firstpost.

The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav is equally aware.

“I don’t use the shower for more than 5 minutes. Also, I make sure to use a jute bag while grocery shopping or vegetable shopping and use a stainless steel water bottle on set instead of plastic bottles,” he said and added that he also ensures advocating growing plants wherever possible.

Mai and Modern Love: Mumbai actor Wamiqa Gabbi says that the kind of life we all are living, it is so important to be environmentally conscious but the more we do there will still be less.

“I think we are kind of depleting the environment with everything that we have in our lives right now- phones, cars or even clearing the forest to build our own houses. However, the bit that I do in my life is not using my car all the time, always trying to travel by other means, maybe cycling or walking to all the places that I can,” she told Firstpost and added that she tries to save electricity as much as possible.

“Also, planting a lot of trees is another step. The house I live in right now also has a lot of trees and plants around me and I keep planting more plants, it always helps. I also use a lot of natural oils and soaps and do not use other chemical products because when we take bath, the soap water goes into the environment so these are very small things that I do to make sure that I am not harming the environment in anyways” she added and also emphasized that the one thing that changed her life is being a vegetarian. “ I don’t hurt animals and animals as they are also part of nature.”

Aparshakti Khurana has realised that to save the environment, we needn’t necessarily make major changes in our lives.

“Just small changes that will create a big difference in the long term. I have personally incorporated a handful of such changes, like always double-checking if the lights and the AC are off when I step out of my vanity/room. Not using plastic as much as possible and instead using an eco-friendly alternative. I’ve also become a conscious shopper which is why I aim to buy recyclable products,” he told Firstpost.

Sahher Bambba, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, also ensures to carry her own bottle all the time and I try to avoid using packaged water bottles.

“Even at home, while brushing I try to use the tap as and when necessary and make sure that she is saving electricity. Also, I think during covid times, I completely stopped wearing other masks and started wearing washable and reusable masks,” she said.

Lastly, Sikander Kher says that luckily now even on sets people are a lot more aware of these things.

“Havings said that, I really feel that I could do a lot more and it doesn’t take a lot. It’s just about making it into your lifestyle but I think I am very aware of it. And I think awareness is a start so I am trying,” said Kher, who also tries not to use single-use plastic bags.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

