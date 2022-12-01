World AIDS Day 2022: From Salman Khan's Phir Milenge to Juhi Chawla's My Brother Nikhil; movies to watch on this day
In a bid to show support to people who are combating the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and to give tribute to all those who have passed away due to AIDS and related illnesses, every year 1 December is observed as World AIDS Day. The day intends to spread awareness about taking the right measures and precautions to fight back against the disease. It was back in 1987 that this special day was first recognised. Since then, while the government is doing every bit possible to create public discourse about AIDS, nothing can deny the powerful influence of cinema on the human mind. Therefore, the film industries across the globe have tried their best to incorporate this sensitive topic and talk about AIDS through stories that inspire us. Giving a glance at the life struggles of such patients, many movies have left cinema buffs stunned. Therefore, on World AIDS Day, let’s take a look at some of the movies to watch:
Philadelphia
The 1993 release is the first commercial-mainstream movie to ever address the topics of AIDS, homosexuality, and homophobia openly and acknowledge it. Winning two Academy Awards and bagging $200 million at the box office, the Tom Hank starrer centres around an employee, who gets fired after being diagnosed with AIDS, and hires a homophobic lawyer to win back his rights.
Phir Milenge
In 2004, actress-turned-director Revathi dared to touch on the topic of AIDS in Indian cinema. Inspired by Tom Hanks‘ Philadelphia, Revathi gave the film industry her second directorial. Despite casting some Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan, Revathi made sure to not let the stars overpower the message of her movie.
Dus Kahaniyaan
A collection of 10 short films, Sanjay Gupta’s directorial touched on the topic of AIDS in its story Zahir, which featured Dia Mirza and Manoj Bajpayee. The thriller film is truly an eye-opener and should honestly be on your must-watch list. The entire movie is narrated by Bajpayee, who essays the character of Sahil. Sahil is shown waiting for his death after contracting AIDS from his friend Sia—played by Dia Mirza, who died two years back.
My Brother Nikhil
Featuring Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri in the lead roles, the 2005 movie is based on true events and exhibits how an HIV-positive patient (Suri) is not accepted by his family and friends. But his sister stands (played by Chawla) like a backbone through his ordeal. The movie also touched on the topic of homosexuality.
Dallas Buyers Club
Taking you back to the 80s, Dallas Buyers Club centres around an electrician, who is shocked to learn that he has AIDS and has been given only 30 days to live. The 2013 drama features Matthew McConaughey as the lead character who establishes Dallas Buyers Club to get medication for HIV patients. McConaughey also bagged an Oscar for his stellar performance.
