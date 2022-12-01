Every year on 1 December, World AIDS Day is observed all across the world to raise awareness about the life-threatening disease. It serves as an opportunity for people to unite together in the battle against HIV which stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus. The particular day aims to support individuals who are living with this virus and to remember those who lost their lives due to an AIDS-related illness.

AIDS is the most severe form of HIV, a virus that damages specific immune system cells. It is brought on by the deadly infection of HIV and it gradually destroys the patient’s immune system, significantly lowering the body’s ability to fight off other diseases.

World AIDS Day 2022 Theme:

The theme for this year’s World AIDS Day is ‘Equalize’. It urges world leaders and citizens to openly acknowledge and solve the inequalities that are hindering efforts to eliminate AIDS and to ensure that everyone has equitable access to necessary HIV care.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised some behaviours and conditions that increases the risk of contracting HIV:

Having sex without any protection.

Carrying another STI, such as syphilis, herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhoea, or bacterial vaginosis.

Indulging in dangerous alcohol and drug use while performing sexual activity.

Exchanging contaminated needles, syringes, and other injecting tools and chemical solutions when injecting drugs.

Receiving toxic injections, tissue transplants, blood transfusions, and surgical operations requiring sterile cutting or piercing.

Experiencing unintended needle stick injuries, especially among medical professionals.

History of World AIDS Day:

James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter established the first World AIDS Day in August 1988. They attempted to give the pandemic, which had killed so many people at the time, the impression of being under control. Since 1981 when the disease was first recognized, over 33 million people have been infected with HIV, and over 25 million people have died of AIDS within 20 years. Following the surge, Bunn and Netter informed the program director, Dr Johnathan Mann, and gave him the idea to designate a special day for the celebration. After that, Mann proclaimed 1 December as World AIDS Day and it still persists.

Significance of World AIDS Day:

By the end of 2021, there were over 38.4 million HIV-positive patients worldwide, 25.6 million of whom reside in the WHO African Region. Over 4,139 people in the UK receive an HIV diagnosis each year, and stigma and prejudice are still prevalent for many of those who live with the illness. World AIDS Day serves as a reminder to both the general public and the government that the issue is a serious one that calls for immediate funding, education, eradication of prejudice, and enhancement of educational opportunities.

