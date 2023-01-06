Working towards something that I am passionate about: Yash shares note to fans ahead of birthday
In a lengthy note posted on Twitter ahead of his 37th birthday on Sunday, the Kannada actor shared that he is currently working towards 'clinching something that I believe in'
KGF star Yash on Friday expressed gratitude to his fans for their constant support and asked them for “the gift of patience” as it would take him sometime to announce his next project.
In a lengthy note posted on Twitter ahead of his 37th birthday on Sunday, the Kannada actor shared that he is currently working towards “clinching something that I believe in”.
“The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude… I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better.
To my fans,
With love
Yash pic.twitter.com/8Tm4j0Ubzi
— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 5, 2023
“When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan. So, this year, I ask you all for a specific gift – the gift of your patience and understanding,” he wrote.
Yash became a pan-India star with the Prashanth Neel-directed Kannada action film KGF: Chapter One (2018), which featured him as Rocky, a high-ranking assassin in Mumbai who works his way to the throne of Kolar Gold Fields.
In April 2022, he came out with KGF: Chapter 2, which opened to bumper response at the box office across the country in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It became one of the highest grossing films of the year.
Yash said this year he won’t be able to meet his fans on his birthday as he is not in Bengaluru.
“However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
The actor had shared in November last year that the KGF team do have a plan for part three, but he would like to take a break from the franchise for sometime.
“We have a plan, but not anytime soon. I want to do something else. For six-seven years, I have been doing KGF. So, let’s see. If everything falls in place, we will do KGF 3 later,” he had said during the India Today conclave.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Prabhas' Salaar takes over the internet by storm with #SaalNahiSalaarHai trending on social media
This film is massive for several reasons, one being the dream team of Prabhas, and Prashanth Neel joining hands. Salaar is Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's debut collaboration, and the film is expected to be a game changer in the film industry.
Dear southern cartel, Bollywood is doing fine, thank you
Just who is “disrespecting” Bollywood? If the audience rejected many of Bollywood’s products in 2022, it doesn’t mean Hindi cinema is losing ground.
After Kantara, KGF, RRR, Vikram, and Pushpa, Nayanthara’s Connect yet another Southern masterpiece to release
While the audience has seen a flood of South Indian blockbusters films setting up their charm all across the globe, with the kind of response Connect is receiving from the audience, it seems like it is yet another film that is all set to create a rage in the Hindi market