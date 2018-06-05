Woody Allen believes he would be poster boy for #MeToo movement — if he hadn't been unfairly maligned

American filmmaker Woody Allen has backed the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and said he would have been a "poster boy" for the cause if he had not been unfairly maligned.

During an interview with Argentina's Canal 13 television network, the famed writer-director says he should be the face of the #MeToo movement in terms of what to do right.

Allen once again denied allegations that he molested Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter.

"It's funny, I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement because I've worked in movies for 50 years, I've worked with hundreds of actresses... and not a single one, big ones, famous ones, have ever, ever, suggested any kind of impropriety at all," he told Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata in New York. "I'm in principle, and in spirit, completely in favor of their bringing to justice genuine harassers," Allen said during the interview. "Now, if innocent ones get swept up in there, that's very sad for the person, it's unjust, but otherwise, I think it's a very good thing to expose harassment."

Farrow, Allen's daughter, in 2014 renewed the claim that Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was seven years old. Allen, who has long denied the allegations, was investigated for the incident but not charged. Farrow has previously questioned why the #MeToo movement has not ensnarled Allen.

Earlier this year, Mira Sorvino published a public apology to Farrow, saying she was sorry for "turning a blind eye" to Farrow's accusations against Allen. She also vowed never to work with him again. Sorvino starred in Allen's Mighty Aphrodite.

Other actors have also distanced themselves from Allen, raising questions about the future of the prolific filmmaker in an industry sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct in the midst of a #MeToo reckoning.

Moses Farrow, the adopted son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, released a lengthy personal essay last month, disputing the story and accusing his mother of abuse.

