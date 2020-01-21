'Won't do anything scripted for Friends reunion,' says cult American sitcom's co-creator Marta Kauffman

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the iconic sitcom Friends, has said the team will never do a "scripted" reunion.

According to Vulture, Kauffman, who created the NBC show with David Crane, said she is up for an unscripted reunion of the team where they will share their experiences about working on the popular series.

"If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I'm totally behind it... Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted," she told reporters at the Producer Guild Awards where she was bestowed with the Norman Lear Achievement in Television Award.

Kauffman added if there is a reunion, they hope to have it on HBO Max -- Warner Media's forthcoming streaming service, which will be home to all the 10 seasons of Friends in May.

Reports of HBO Max's Friends reunion started doing the rounds last November.

Friends starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer premiered in September 1994.

In 2018, Aniston had revealed that unlike her female co-actors, her male co-stars from Friends did not want to revisit their iconic characters on the long-running TV series about six twentysomething friends in New York, despite raging public demand. In October 2019, she had teased a secret project with the cast, but did not provide any further information saying that she did not want to "lead people on."

It was a phenomenon during its decade-long run and later went on to find cult status with new audiences through TV reruns and Netflix. The show left Netflix on 1 January.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 13:55:16 IST