Women's Cricket Team celebrates win with Kartik Aaryan's hook step; See video
The Women's Cricket was seen grooving to Kartik Aaryan's hook step from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while celebrating their victory.
Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud nine riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. He’s already a new Bollywood superstar in the making and his current release is defying all the expectations. From receiving a remarkable response with the advance booking to delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year for a Bollywood film, Kartik's fever has only elevated by the day.
Recently, team Velocity of women’s T-20 challenge was seen celebrating a victory with Kartik Aaryan’s hook step from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Talking about the same, Indian cricketer, Sneh Rana also expressed her adoration towards the iconic song and Kartik's hook step, saying how 'Hare Krishna Hare Rama' is everywhere. Kartik reposted a video on his story of the same.
It is clear that India is high on the heartthrob's charm and there is no going back for the young superstar! He delivered the biggest opening weekend of the year for Bollywood with a collection of 55.96 cr.
Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has a busy year ahead too with a long lineup of films which includes Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his pipeline.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How big will Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 be at the box office? Trade analysts kick in
Would the second Bhool Bhulaiyaa film have the same impact as the first which came 15 years ago? Trade experts share their thoughts
Explained: Why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad won't encroach each other's business despite clashing at the box office
Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kangana Ranaut-Arjun Rampal's Dhaakad are set to arrive tomorrow at the box office.
Explained: Why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success will help the upcoming Bollywood releases at the box office
Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be a winner at the box office. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee.