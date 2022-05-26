The Women's Cricket was seen grooving to Kartik Aaryan's hook step from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while celebrating their victory.

Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud nine riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. He’s already a new Bollywood superstar in the making and his current release is defying all the expectations. From receiving a remarkable response with the advance booking to delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year for a Bollywood film, Kartik's fever has only elevated by the day.

Recently, team Velocity of women’s T-20 challenge was seen celebrating a victory with Kartik Aaryan’s hook step from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Talking about the same, Indian cricketer, Sneh Rana also expressed her adoration towards the iconic song and Kartik's hook step, saying how 'Hare Krishna Hare Rama' is everywhere. Kartik reposted a video on his story of the same.

It is clear that India is high on the heartthrob's charm and there is no going back for the young superstar! He delivered the biggest opening weekend of the year for Bollywood with a collection of 55.96 cr.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has a busy year ahead too with a long lineup of films which includes Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.