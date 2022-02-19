With many nuanced, complex, and terrific stories hitting the screens every week, cinema lovers are in for a treat this year. Only two months down for 2022, we have already witnessed some of the most exceptional performances by our lead actresses. Apart from brilliantly breathing life into a challenging part, these female superstars took the narrative ahead on their own shoulder, and we are stunned!

So, here's presenting our top picks for you to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look!

Yami Gautam - A Thursday

With A Thursday, Yami Gautam ventured into a rather grey cinematic area and gave a hair-raising performance as a hostage-taker. Each frame reeks the brilliance of the powerhouse performer. After URI & Bala, the actress outdoes herself by effortlessly transitioning from a loving teacher to a cold-blooded abductor. Yami Gautam headlines the challenging narrative and becomes the force behind a content-heavy film alone without losing a beat, making the audience wish for a theatrical release.

Deepika Padukone - Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone leaves an everlasting impact on the audience with her on-point portrayal of someone haunted by past trauma. The star holds the viewers' attention till the last moment and makes them empathise with her character by brilliantly catching every nuance. One should definitely watch out for her infectious chemistry with Siddhaant Chaturvedi.

Bhumi Pednekar - Badhaai Do

Known for taking unconventional subjects, Bhumi Pednekar handled a rather challenging topic of lavender marriage with utmost maturity and sensitivity without losing the entertainment value. While she lits up the screen with her perfect comic timing, Bhumi Pednekar won the critics over with her performance in the emotional sequences.

Shefali Shah - Human

Shefali Shah leads the entire ten-episode long series alone. Essaying an ambitious woman, the actress captures every frame with her powerful persona. The leading lady never loses a beat as a disturbed sociopath working towards building her empire. Shefali Shah does most of her work with her eyes and makes a strong case for her acting prowess.