'I went through a career lull where I was confused. That reflected in my poor choices, and from there, I grew, evolved, and accepted myself, and that started reflecting in my choices and performances,' says Deepika Padukone in an exclusive interview.

If you have watched the trailer of Gehraiyaan, you would know that you are in for an intense experience. The Shakun Batra directorial, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, is about complex relationships in the modern world.

Ahead of the release, we got in touch with Deepika Padukone who spoke about Gehraiyaan, her character, working with Batra, her journey in Bollywood, and much more. Excerpts from the interview:

Gehraiyaan speaks about emotional infidelity. Do you think the audience is ready to accept a film like this or is there any kind of concern?

No. I say that for two reasons. Films are a representation of society, and we take our cues from the audience. We often underestimate them thinking they are not ready for certain things but the audience today has evolved, and they want to be challenged. The other part is the tonality of this film is that of humanising the characters, and telling their story through a non-judgmental lens. We often judge people without knowing them. If only we knew the reasons behind their actions, we may not agree with it but be less judgmental about their choices, and that’s what the film is about.

What made you say yes to Gehraiyaan?

I wanted to work with Shakun for the longest time. I have been fascinated with his mind and talent. I took my time to understand if that’s what I can do. I live with the story, and think about how I can do things differently. I have never done such a layered and complex character, and that drew me to the film.

You are a formidable force in Bollywood, but then you have been judged for your personal and professional moves in the past. Do you feel you have reached a position where you can carry these films on your shoulder alone? And how has the journey been for you?

It’s a little bit of love, appreciation, and acceptance that I get from fans and the audience that helps me in winning half the battle. The other half, I have won by coming on my own, and wanting to live my truth and a life that is honest and authentic. I am comfortable in doing that, and it helps me in choosing the characters I choose. I have completed 15 years, and have seen my share of ups and downs.

I was given the most glorious debut any actor could have got to, then going through a career lull where I was confused to understand who I am and what is that I want to do – That reflected in my poor choices, and from there, I grew, evolved, and accepted myself, and that started reflecting in my choices and performances.

It has been a journey of growth and evolution.

While your last film was 83, your next is Gehrariyaan, and then Pathan. These are films quite different from each other. Is that a conscious decision?

Yes, every second person in this country wants to be an actor, and I have worked hard to reach where I am today and I am grateful. I value where I am. I want to use the platform constructively and wisely. I ask myself how do I push the needle, push the envelope, or do things differently than what people have seen, I evaluate what I am giving back to people. I choose films that can impact and change people’s life, apart from entertaining them – Cinema is a powerful medium.

We have an intimacy director to shoot for the film. Tell us something about that.

The need for intimacy director has nothing to do with gender, but it is for the comfort of the actors. It’s about how can we show intimacy in a film that is about the modern-day relationship – where you’d be able to relate to the characters. Intimacy is just a part of the film, and to depict it correctly, we opted for an intimacy director.

How do you detach from a character? Does it take time to do that?

It doesn’t take time, it never leaves your system. Even today if you tell me to play Meenamma from Chennai Express, I would do that instantly. Characters never leave your system. There’s no question of detaching.

People are excited to watch Gehraiyaan. Do you feel any pressure or does it come as reassurance from your fans?

It’s heartening, and it comes as reassurance. As long as we can meet people’s expectations, we are in a good space. We are overwhelmed, and we have received far more love than we expected. At the same time, there is a hope that they enjoy the film as much as they did like the trailer or songs. There’s no stress or pressure.

Would people be able to explore the relationship they have with themselves with Gehraiyaan?

Hundred percent, and that’s we say that Gehraiyaan is extremely real and relatable. I am certain that if not the entire character, there would be a part of it that people would be able to relate to. Hopefully, it will help you turn inward.

And what do you have to say about Pathan [her film with Shah Rukh Khan]?

It’s going to be kickass!

Gehraiyaan will release on 4 February on Amazon Prime Video India.