Wiz Khalifa releases Rolling Papers sequel after seven years, featuring Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg

FP Staff

Jul,13 2018 14:05:12 IST

Wiz Khalifa has finally dropped his first album in four years and the follow up to his commercially successful Rolling Papers with Rolling Papers 2. The Taylor Gang boss stacked 25 records on the album which feature guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, Snoop Dogg, Partynextdoor, Ty Dolla Sign, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and more. The production has been taken care by his frequent collaborators like E. Dan, Sledgren, TM88 and Young Chop.

The double platinum Rolling Papers was released back in 2011, and the tracklist consisted of chartbusters like 'Roll Up,' 'No Sleep,' 'On My Level' and 'Rooftops.'

Khalifa had been teasing the album since 2015 following the release of his Cabin Fever 3 and last year, he announced that Rolling Papers 2 was completed in October. Meanwhile, he dropped a mixtape titled Laugh Now, Fly Later.

The rapper, singer-songwriter, and actor rose to fame because of his debut single for Atlantic, 'Black and Yellow' from Rolling Papers which peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. He also released 'See You Again' in Paul Walker's memory for the movie Furious 7 which song spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cameron Jibril Thomaz derived his stage name by combining an Arabic which means successor, and the English word "wisdom."

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 14:05 PM

