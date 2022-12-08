Witness the unapologetically funny Malaika Arora, as she gears up for her first stand up act in Moving In With Malaika
Malaika is unapologetically funny, as Malaika takes the center stage as a stand-up comic. She recounts the time when she managed to dance on a moving train for her iconic number - Chaiyya Chaiyya.
Relationships, Glamour and more. This iconic diva of Bollywood has seen it all. Captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm – The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials’ Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now (Monday-Thursday).
Malaika Arora said, “I danced on that train and a lot of people asked me, how come you were so comfortable about dancing on that train? How is that even possible? That is because this girl is a Thane girl. Mi Thane chi mulgi aahe! And let me tell you, once you’re central-lined, you can get on top of any train.”
Adding her signature sass to the set, Malaika added, “Although I just want to say in the end that I can still learn to try and do stand-up, but I don’t think any stand-up comic is getting on top of a moving train and dancing anytime soon”
Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure only on Disney+ Hotstar.
