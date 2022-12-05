Malaika Arora shared a promo video for her upcoming reality show, Moving In With Malaika. She danced with Farah Khan as they performed hook steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam, among other songs.

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a new clip promoting her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika on Monday. In the video, she danced with filmmaker Farah Khan to her songs, such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam and Anarkali Disco Chali. She performed the hook steps of these songs with Farah and also asked her fans about their favourite hook steps. Moving In With Malaika will mark her OTT debut.

In the video, glimpses of Malaika’s songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Muni Badnaam were played on a television. Thereafter, a question appeared on the screen and it read, “What’s your favourite hookstep?” Later, Malaika and Farah Khan performed hooksteps of Chaiyya Chaiyya, among her other songs. Both of them gave expressions while the songs were played in the background. Malaika wore a black dress with black heels. Farah wore a red jumpsuit.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “What’s gotten us grooving?! You guessed it right – Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika starts streaming tonight, Monday to Thursday at 8pm only on @disneyplushotstar.” Costume designer Rick Roy commented, “@malaikaaroraofficial @farahkhankunder my all time favourite is AANARKALI DISCO CHALI.” To which Malaika replied, “Chalo (go) do the step then.”

Introducing an all new chat feature on the show Moving In with Malaika where subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar get an exclusive chance to chat with Malaika. Through this feature, viewers will be able to chat and discuss the show during the telecast, along with photos, custom filters and emoticons to support their reactions. Malaika will connect with the audience when the episode releases from 8pm – 8.30 pm daily from Monday-Thursday from today.

Malaika Arora said, Over the years, I have managed to form a bond with the audiences through everything I have done. Moving In with Malaika is not only a new venture but also an attempt to grow close to the audience who have supported me at every juncture. The chat feature on the show is just another step to get closer to them. More than giving them a chance, it gives me an opportunity to communicate with them! I’m excited to extend the show into a two way conversation and looking forward to unfolding my journey with the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.”

Moving In With Malaika will release on December 5 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.