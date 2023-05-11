As Vikram Vedha is now releasing for audiences to enjoy on the OTT platform, the film is another example of how Hrithik Roshan is unquestionably the best actor among superstars of his generation and the proof of it lies in how well he reimagines a role that’s already popular and makes it excitingly new and refreshing for audiences to watch!

With his unrivalled screen presence, Hrithik Roshan made Vedha a villain you couldn’t help but root for and it went on to win him immense praise from the audience and critics alike. The superstar fearlessly took on the unusual character with shades of grey and carried it off like a pro!

The fact that Hrithik Roshan is the only superstar to have portrayed and reimagined legendary characters is remarkable. If there were any doubts about Hrithik Roshan portraying ‘Vedha’, a well-known role essayed by Vijay Sethupathi, the actor dispelled them with an unforgettable and impactful performance.

Several may hesitate to reinvent such a well-known part, but Hrithik gave Vedha’s portrayal a ruthless, terrifyingly mad, yet charming, and delectably mischievous tone.

This wasn’t the first time that Roshan’s portrayal of a legendary role earned positive reviews. He had previously taken on the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, a beloved character played by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. In addition to breaking the record for the biggest opening day for a movie in India, many people thought Hrithik’s Agneepath was just as good, if not better than the original. He did the unimaginable. Actors would stay miles away from replicating what Amitabh Bachchan has already done and that too a popular character of his. But Hrithik not only took it up but also nailed it like no one else could have.

Truth be told, only a great actor can reinterpret a role and considering what Hrithik Roshan does when he takes on that challenge, it’s safe to say that he is the greatest there is! There’s a technicality involved and these films are proof of that expertise of Hrithik Roshan.

