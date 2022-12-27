This year on a larger scale has seen very few blockbusters. While the audience experienced the doors of theaters opening after a long time post-pandemic, there is no doubt in saying that Rocky Bhai aka Yash is that one megastar who brought audiences back to single screen. The superstar solely responsible for bringing back the lost charm of big screen viewing with a sea of audience.

It was only during the release KGF 2, the audience experienced a whole new kind of cinema after a haul of two years. The sheer epitome of Yash’s superstardom was witnessed the first day of release of chapter 2 of KGF, with the humongous opening of Rs 54 crores in Hindi market.

This stupendous opening and over all box office collections has made him the unbeatable king whose success is constantly rising, and out of the reach for his contemporaries in the entertainment industry. Call it a rare phenomenon or the first time ever in history, superstar Yash not only brought the Kannada industry to light but he also left a strong mark of the Kannada industry on the global map.

This has put a challenge to the other mega releases of the year to match or come even close to the box office figures of KGF 2. Be it The Kashmir Files, RRR, Brahmāstra, or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the highly anticipated films also failed to pull off such huge box office collections. Yash’s superstardom has truly set the bar high for everyone in the industry who are still struggling to reach anyone where close to the figure of KGF 2.

