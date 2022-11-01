On the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day), the Karnataka government is all set to posthumously present the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ – the highest civilian award of the state to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Tuesday, 1 November 2022. Puneeth Rajkumar who went on to become one of the biggest superstars of Kannada cinema passed away last year at the age of 46 due to a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving the entire industry in shock. Called ‘Appu’ by his admirers, Puneeth started working as a child artist. The son of late Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar, he was the lead actor in around 29 films and also won several awards for his performances.

A few days back, his family also observed his first death anniversary on 29 October 2022. Today, as the late actor will be awarded a state honour, let’s take a look at some of his best films to date and celebrate his contribution to the industry.

Milana (2007)

Made under the banner of Sri Chowdeshwari Cine Creations, Milana is a romantic film where Puneeth played the role of a radio jockey who faces a bumpy married life. While the songs of the film were quite popular, the chemistry between Puneeth and the lead actress Parvathi Thiruvothu was also the highlight of the film.

Jackie (2010)

Directed by Duniya Soori, Jackie features Puneeth in the role of a common man and is definitely counted as one of his best-known films. While he was seen opposite Bhavana in the lead role, his energy, performance, action sequences, and dance moves were the backbone of the film.

Raajakumara (2017)

Considered one of the biggest hits of the Kannada film industry, Raajakumara featured Puneeth and Priya Anand in lead roles. The film is also counted as one of his best career milestones. While the action drama managed to draw audiences across the globe to theatres, it was also the first to complete 6,000 shows in multiplexes within 6 weeks of release.

Paramathma (2011)

That is not the first time when Rajkumar had tried his hands at comedy prior to Paramathma. But the film was a special one where his witty dialogue delivery and intense performance made things extra special. Shining brightest in the 2011 film, it is still considered a classic in today’s date.

Appu (2002)

Also marking his debut in the film industry, Appu was another big film of his career where he was seen opposite actress Rakshita besides other supporting actors. The film was a big hit and also ran for around 200 days in theatres. The film was also remade in other languages such as Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali.

