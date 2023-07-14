Tom Cruise has been entertaining and enthralling the globe as an actor for over four decades and as Ethan Hunt for over 27 years. It all began in 1996 and we are now in 2023, and the legend’s tirelessness and tenacity continue. The latest film of the Mission Impossible franchise, called Dead Reckoning Part One, seems to have set the box office ablaze. With an estimated collection of over Rs 12.80 crore in India on day one and 160 million dollars internationally in its first three days, it’s all set to be a juggernaut. In North America, the collections are between 85 to 90 million dollars. The overseas numbers have been reported by Variety.

Tom Cruise on doing action

The man is relentless in his pursuit to entertain fans, even if it involves performing death-defying. Talking to Collider, he said, “I know I’ve done some wild things, I know I’ve done some wild things. I think you probably have a better way to look at it than I do because I’m so inside of them when I’m doing it,” then he added: “I just know what we try to do with these films, and actually all of my movies.”

He added, “You know, I remember as an audience member, which I am first and foremost, and as a filmmaker, I make my movies for audiences, but I like a wide range of cinema, so I’ve always wanted to challenge myself in a wide range of genres and styles to understand each one. I’d go into it and study each one as I was making it and test my abilities.”

The star at the red carpet

Dressed in a tailored tuxedo and flashing his signature smile, Cruise appeared moved by the exuberant reception, stopping to speak with many attendees. The evening’s buzz was punctuated by the “Mission: Impossible” theme, its familiar chords adding a layer of cinematic nostalgia to the night.

“I’m a cinephile, I love movies and the history of cinema and how this art form develops,” Cruise told The Associated Press on the red carpet. “I didn’t know whether the audience was going to embrace (the first Mission: Impossible movie), it was the first film I ever produced and I did it because I wanted to challenge myself in many ways as an actor, as a producer, as a storyteller.”