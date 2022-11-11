Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Lalu Prasad Yadav’s second daughter Rohini Acharya will be donating her kidney to her father for his operation in Singapore. Yadav has been suffering from a kidney ailment for some years and will be undergoing an operation soon. “Rohini has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life,” a family member said in a statement to PTI.

What is Organ donation?

Organ donation is the process of surgically removing an organ or tissue from one person (the organ donor) and placing it into another person (the recipient). Transplantation is necessary because the recipient’s organ has failed or has been damaged by disease or injury.

What is living-kidney donor transplant?

A living-donor kidney transplant is when a kidney from a living donor is removed and placed into a recipient whose kidneys no longer function properly. Only one donated kidney is needed to replace two failed kidneys, which makes living-donor kidney transplant an alternative to deceased-donor kidney transplant.

Complications of kidney transplant

There are multiple complications of kidney transplant. These could be pain, blood clot, wrong reaction to anesthesia, hernia, readmission to the hospital, testicular swelling, and even death.

Bollywood celebrities who pledged to donate their organs

Amitabh Bachchan

The legend has pledged to donate his eyes

Priyanka Chopra

Over the years, she has been participating in a lot of philanthropic work and speaking about global issues. During an event organised by the Army Organ Revival and Transplantation Authority, she said, “You read about transplant, see it in the movies, and watch it on TV. But only until you go through it, does the value of it hit you…I hope that when I die I can make a difference by donating my body.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Tying up with Eye Bank Association of India, this Miss World 1994 and global star too has pledged to donate her eyes.

Salman Khan

“It’s simple to donate bone marrow—you don’t have to spend money on it. I think everybody should go and donate their bone marrow,” said Khan, who has pledged to donate his bone marrow. The world is aware of his charitable organization Being Human.

Aamir Khan

On the occasion of Maharashtra Cadaver Organ Donation Day in 2014, Aamir Khan pledged to donate every organ of his body- Kidney, lungs, liver, and eyes.

Rani Mukerji

This actress has pledged to donate her eyes. She said in a statement, “Two eyes donated can light up the lives of two or even four blind people. It is a wonderful feeling to be part of the cause.”

