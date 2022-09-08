Rohit Shetty has amped up action and thrill to the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi from the day he took over as the host.

With his vision for action, the director-host has taken this action bases show to new heights. He has delivered yet another successful season with its action-packed content, breaking records across various mediums.

Khatron Ke Khiladi was featured as the #1 non-fiction show of the category receiving rave reviews across the globe and making COLORS the #1 weekend destination with 24% market share, generating over 5 million conversations including multiple organic trends on a weekly basis.

Becoming the show with the highest reach two years in a row, the Rohit Shetty action extravaganza is the number #1 on weekends in terms of average episodic reach as well.

Speaking on the success of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, “The grand success of Khatron Ke Khiladi is a testament to our commitment to provide wholesome entertainment to our viewers. Over the years, the show has set new benchmarks, broken records across platforms and is once again the no.1 non-fiction show in the category.

It prevails to be an exceptional showcase of unparalleled entertainment and a great platform for advertisers. As we continuously strive to entertain and innovate, we look forward to unwavering support from our viewers and advertisers.”

​Rohit Shetty who understands the needs of the masses always ensures entertainment with everything he decides to work on ​be it as a host, director or producer.

