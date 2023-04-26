Nawazuddin Siddiqui has entertained the audience with his marvelous performances. Be it any genre, the actor has always left his distinct mark on the screen, leaving the audience craving more for his films. While the upcoming films of the actor have always been the talk of the town, he is eyeing up on back-to-back releases.

With ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ Nawazuddin will be stepping into the rom-com genre where he will be seen in a very playful and jolly character alongside Neha Sharma. After this, the actor will enter the thriller genre with ‘Afwaah’ in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. In the film, Nawazuddin will be seen as yet another character who is very intense and mature. Ever since the teaser and the trailer of these films surfaced, Nawazuddin is receiving praise from the audience who are excited to watch him in the films.

As with these two films, Nawazuddin will be seen taking up two very different roles, we are truly excited to watch him bring some amazing performances in his upcoming films. Moreover, Nawazuddin has been delivering different kinds of roles in his films be it Haddi, Manto, Thackeray, just to name a few.

Apart from Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Afwaah, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like ‘Haddi’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, and ‘Adbhut’. Apart from this, the versatile actor will also be seen making his Hollywood debut with Laxman Lopez.

