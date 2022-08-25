The teaser has amassed over 1y million views on YouTube alone ever since it dropped on the Internet and the number of likes it has garnered only suggests a blockbuster is loading.

The highly anticipated teaser of Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, was released yesterday and the audience is pumped up to watch where the intriguing story of a cop and gangster leads to. While the teaser has already captivated the interest of the audience towards the Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan– starrer, it manages to be the most liked teaser of a Hindi film in 24 hours. Looking at Hrithik Roshan’s stardom and Pushkar & Gayatri‘s credibility, it isn’t surprising to see the film reach this benchmark in merely 10 hours since the teaser launch.

The teaser garners 9.4 lakh Likes on YouTube and achieves 22.4 million+ views across platforms. The teaser of Vikram Vedha has been trending at No. 1 Spot on YouTube and it’s hashtag #VikramVedhaTeaser has trended worldwide & is strong in India at the no.1 spot on Twitter. Currently, fans are talking about Hrithik Roshan’s take on the unique character of Vedha and how stunned they are by watching him play a gangster. Whereas Saif Ali Khan’s role as righteous cop Vedha has received love from all quarters. The actor has been on both the sides of the law, the upright officer or the man in uniform in films like Agent Vinod, Phantom, the web series Sacred Games, or the deliciously twisted guy in titles like Ek Hasina Thi, Omkara, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

For Hrithik Roshan, this is a performance people are saying that amalgamates the grit of Super 30 and the gorgeousness of War. A rustic gangster whose smoldering aura has blown fans away. There’s Radhika Apte too, and it would be lovely to see what kind of a chemistry she shares with Saif in this thriller.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

