If there is any contemporary actor who can give all others a run for their money in terms of action, it would have to be Tiger Shroff! The youngest action star to come out of India is all set to outshine in 2023.

The year is turning out to be quite the year for Tiger Shroff who is part of not just one but two of the biggest films this year – Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan! While Ganapath is a grunge action-thriller with Tiger in his undefeated zone, it also brings back the hit pairing of Shroff and Kriti Sanon who made box office magic with their debut film Heropanti.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on the other hand has been making news ever since its announcement bringing two of the best action heroes of different generations, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar together for the big-ticket entertainer. Considering how both stars are known to dominate in the genre, it will be exciting to see how this one plays out.

Interestingly, Tiger was also part of the coolest and biggest two hero film in a long time, WAR, where he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan. Bearing in mind that the actor is going toe-to-toe with industry stalwarts, speaks volumes for his bankability as an actor and the confidence studios have in him.

This comes as no surprise especially since Tiger Shroff’s massive fanbase cuts across demographics and geographies. The actor has quite a fan following amongst both men and women, small kids and family audiences not forgetting his appeal with both the classes and the masses.

Which leaves us asking will 2023 belong to Tiger Shroff?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.