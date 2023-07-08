'With folded hands': Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla apologises for 'hurting people's emotions'
A letter has been written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), demanding legal action against the film’s producer, director and writer
Ever since its release, Om Raut’s Adipurush has faced backlash for its mockery of the Indian epic Ramayana. Now, the high-budget film’s writer, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, has come forward to apologise for hurting people’s religious sentiments through controversial dialogues in the film.
Addressing the issue, Muntashir extended his ‘unconditional apologies’ with ‘folded hands.’ In addition, he expressed that may Lord Hanuman continue to keep everyone united.
मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.
अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.
भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की…
— Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023
In just few hours, the post saw over 18 lakh views. However, users shared mixed reviews.
One user wrote: “They have not come right, they have come in torn condition, that’s why they are crying out in apology.”
दुरुस्त नहीं आए, फटे हाल आयें हैं तभी माफ़ीनामें में इनकी चीखें निकल रही हैं
— INFERNO (@SmokingLiberals) July 8, 2023
“When Hindus start boycotting, your eyes are opened because your only aim is to earn money,” wrote another user.
हिंदुओं ने जब बहिष्कार करना शुरू किया तब जाकर आँखे खुली हैं क्योंकि पैसा कमाना ही एक मात्र उद्देश्य है तुम्हारा।
— कल्पना श्रीवास्तव 🇮🇳 (@Lawyer_Kalpana) July 8, 2023
A third user pointed out: “Apologies rejected!”
Apology Rejected !
— शून्य (@0__Shunya__0) July 8, 2023
“Nobody has insulted Sanatana more than you. Stop this drama now,” wrote a fourth.
Nobody has insulted Sanatana more than you. Now stop this drama
— Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) July 8, 2023
“We never forget nor forgive! I was your fan but unfollowed you when you said Hanuman Ji is not a Bhagwan but just a Bhakt. Deleted your songs from my library and unsubscribed on YouTube too,” said a fifth.
We Never forget Never forgive!
I was your fan but unfollowed you the moment you said Hanuman Ji is not Bhagwan but just a Bhakt.
Deleted your all songs from my library and unsubscribed you on YouTube too.
— We Hindu (@SanatanTalks) July 8, 2023
Several users tried their best to look on the bright side of things.
One user wrote: “No problem. Accepting your mistake is a big step. We should move forward.”
No problem. You accepted mistake is a big thing. We should move forward.
— only_with_truth (@onlywithtruth1) July 8, 2023
The same post was shared by the famous lyricist on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
The post garnered over 54,000 views.
The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan among others.
