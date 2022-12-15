Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s Numero Uno female superstar has been dominating the season with not just one but two trending songs that’s taken the internet by storm and has audiences hooked.

First with Cirkus’ Current Laga Re, Deepika Padukone cemented her position as the ‘Queen of Entertainment’ bringing in the glamour, drama, masala and energy in equal measure. Everything from her look, her expressions, to her dance moves were electric and merited repeat viewership for the signature flavor she brought to the blockbuster track.

While audiences couldn’t get over ‘Current Laga Re’, the superstar then surprised them with Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ where she scorched the screen and had temperatures soaring. Deepika Padukone was absolutely dreamy in the song, stealing the show with her exotic and distinct looks, graceful yet sexy moves and haunting eyes that left everyone spellbound.

What’s interesting to witness is that while both songs ‘Current Laga Re’ and ‘Beshram Rang’ are completely different from one another and belong to two different genres of entertainment, Deepika Padukone managed to pull them both off like a pro. While one was desi masala and everything Indian, the other had international flavor and contemporary vibes but the superstar seems right at home and nailed both with aplomb, speaking volumes for her talent and versatility as an artist.

After ruling the Hindi film industry for a decade at the numero uno spot and being the leading female star in India, Deepika Padukone also has a blockbuster lineup of films that only keeps getting better every year. These include Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and an international cross-cultural romantic comedy film.

