Current Laga Re Teaser: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone electrify the dance floor, is another universe on its way?
Deepika Padukone will be making a guest appearance in Current Laga Re, a song from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Cirkus. The movie is set to release later this month.
Just last week fans were treated to the exciting and fun-filled trailer of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming comic caper Cirkus, which brought a fantastic ensemble of actors such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra, among others. While the trailer tickled everyone’s funny bone with its potpourri of jokes, one-liners, and funny moments, it also made the fans more desperate for the film’s release. One of the surprise elements from the trailer was a special appearance by Deepika Padukone in a song that features husband Ranveer Singh .
The short glimpse of their music definitely came as a big surprise for their followers. To the joy of Ranveer and Deepika’s fans, their song from Cirkus, ‘Current Laga Re’, will be released on Thursday, 8 December.
Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Ranveer Singh shared a teaser of the song and further announced the song’s launch date. Calling it the ‘most electrifying song’ with the ‘queen of entertainment’, Ranveer wrote, “CURRENT LAGA RE!!! SONG DROPS TOMORROW.”
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
If we take a look at the teaser, we can see Deepika dressed in a pink and green coloured outfit, while Ranveer is in an all-black look. The two can be seen dancing their hearts out in the video. Notably, Deepika also shared the teaser on her Instagram with a caption that reads, “Now…that’s one hell of a compliment! See y’all tomorrow!”
Fans also took to the comment section and shared their reactions as they are waiting to watch their favourite couple on-screen after a long time.
About Cirkus
Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series, Cirkus is based on the 1982 classic film Angoor and is all set to hit theatres this Christmas. The film will feature Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time in his career.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Blockbuster duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty all set to reunite for Singham 3, titled Singham Again
Devgn and Shetty gave fans Singham in 2011 and Singham Returns in 2014, and hinted at the third part of the franchise in the climax of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.
Deepika Padukone all set to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the finals, becomes the only actor with the feat
Deepika could well be the first actor of international stature to have been presented with such a rare honour in one of the world’s biggest sporting events.
Siddharth Anand on Pathaan: 'We will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer'
Siddharth Anand says, "Pathaan has two spectacular songs. And fortunately both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year."