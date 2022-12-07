Current Laga Re Teaser: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone electrify the dance floor, is another universe on its way?

Just last week fans were treated to the exciting and fun-filled trailer of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming comic caper Cirkus, which brought a fantastic ensemble of actors such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra, among others. While the trailer tickled everyone’s funny bone with its potpourri of jokes, one-liners, and funny moments, it also made the fans more desperate for the film’s release. One of the surprise elements from the trailer was a special appearance by Deepika Padukone in a song that features husband Ranveer Singh .

The short glimpse of their music definitely came as a big surprise for their followers. To the joy of Ranveer and Deepika’s fans, their song from Cirkus, ‘Current Laga Re’, will be released on Thursday, 8 December.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Ranveer Singh shared a teaser of the song and further announced the song’s launch date. Calling it the ‘most electrifying song’ with the ‘queen of entertainment’, Ranveer wrote, “CURRENT LAGA RE!!! SONG DROPS TOMORROW.”

If we take a look at the teaser, we can see Deepika dressed in a pink and green coloured outfit, while Ranveer is in an all-black look. The two can be seen dancing their hearts out in the video. Notably, Deepika also shared the teaser on her Instagram with a caption that reads, “Now…that’s one hell of a compliment! See y’all tomorrow!”

Fans also took to the comment section and shared their reactions as they are waiting to watch their favourite couple on-screen after a long time.

About Cirkus

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series, Cirkus is based on the 1982 classic film Angoor and is all set to hit theatres this Christmas. The film will feature Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time in his career.

