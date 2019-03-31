With Airaa, Viswasam, Kolayuthir Kaalam, Mr Local, Thalapathy 63, 2019 is the busiest year for Nayanthara

2019 is the busiest year for Tamil cinema’s numero uno actress Nayanthara. This year kick-started in style for the actress with her blockbuster film Viswasam, which grossed more than Rs 190 crores at the box office. Nayanthara’s horror thriller Airaa released on 29 March and critics are already raving about her performance as the dark-complexioned Bhavani in the film. In Airaa, Nayanthara plays a dual role — new age journalist Yamuna and an innocent girl Bhavani.

Other than Viswasam and Airaa, Nayanthara has four more films scheduled to release this year. The makers of her long-awaited thriller film Kolayuthir Kaalam are planning to release their film in April whereas the producers of her comedy entertainer Mr. Local with Sivakarthikeyan confirmed 1 May release.

In Kolayuthir Kaalam, Nayanthara is said to be playing a hearing and speech impaired writer. Directed by Chakri Toleti of Unnai Pol Oruvan and Billa II fame, the trailer hints that the film could be an official remake of 2016 American slasher film Hush. In Sivakarthikeyan’s Mr. Local, Nayanthara plays an ego-centric entrepreneur similar to yesteryear Lady Superstar Vijayashanti’s role in Rajinikanth’s Mannan.

After a brief hiatus, Nayanthara is back in Malayalam cinema with Nivin Pauly’s Love Action Drama, which is also slated to release this year. The talented actress is currently juggling between the sets of actor Vijay’s upcoming sports entertainer with director Atlee and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Vijay’s film is scheduled to release on Diwali 2019 and the Chiranjeevi-starrer is also likely to release within this year. In Vijay’s film, Nayanthara plays his ex-lover whereas in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, she plays Siddhama, the regal wife of Chiranjeevi.

Apart from these six films, Nayanthara has signed a film with Aval (The House Next Door) director Milind Rau and she will also be paired opposite Superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming film with director AR Murugadoss. Lyca Productions will be bankrolling the Rajinikanth-Nayanthara film and sources say that the actress' boyfriend Vignesh ShivN is likely to produce Milind Rau's movie.

The actress had earlier acted together with Superstar Rajinikanth in films like Chandramukhi, Kuselan and also appeared in the opening song of Sivaji. Nayanthara had also teamed up with Murugadoss in Suriya’s Ghajini so the new film will b the fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth and the second film with the director.

Despite shying away from the media and not attending any promotional events, Nayanthara still retains the top spot in the Tamil film industry. While her contemporaries are no longer getting offers to pair opposite big stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith, Nayanthara is the favourite even for the young generation actors like Sivakarthikeyan.

Nayanthara has also proved her box office mettle as a solo heroine. Last year, her Imaikkaa Nodigal yielded a distributor share of Rs 12 crore in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, Vishal’s Irumbuthirai also registered the same 12 crore rupees share in Tamil Nadu. Nayanthara’s another super hit film Kolamaavu Kokila also fetched a share of more than Rs 10 crore in the state. Besides the core Tamil Nadu market, these two films also yielded good revenue in the rest of India and overseas.

The reason why big heroes prefer Nayanthara is that her presence in their films boosts the overall business value. The massive success of Viswasam is a standing proof and quickly, she has also been offered to play the leading lady in Vijay and Rajinikanth’s upcoming films. Producers are also ready to pay a hefty remuneration to Nayanthara, which is two to three times higher than her counterparts in the industry.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 12:22:54 IST