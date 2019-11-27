Winter Jazz Wave: Macha Gharibian Trio, The Great Harry Hillman to play at 2019 edition of event

As part of the Winter Jazz Wave 2019, organised by the music agency Gatecrash, are six gigs across the country between 27 and 28 November, featuring jazz folk pop ensemble Macha Gharibian Trio, Swiss post-jazz quartet The Great Harry Hillman, and jazz trio Dock in Absolute.

The Macha Gharibian Trio consists of pianist and vocalist Gharibian, joined by drummer Dré Pallemaerts and bassist David Potaux-Razel. Gharibian was raised on the road, travelling with her father, also a musician. She trained in classical piano in Paris and then found jazz and improvisational music in New York. Her music combines elements of contemporary jazz, Armenian music, and modern folk music, born between Paris, Everan, and New York. She released her debut album Mars in 2013 and Trans Extended in 2016.

Swiss post-jazz quartet The Great Harry Hillman comprises Nils Fischer on bass clarinet, guitarist David Koch, bassist Samuel Huwyler, and drummer Dominik Mahnig. The band has been playing together for over 10 years and their name is a tribute to the 20th century American athlete. They describe their music as not being 'normal' jazz; it combines jazz, rock, and improvisation to create a layered, powerful sound. The group has released three albums, their debut Livingston in 2013, Veer Off Course in 2015, and TILT in 2017.

Dock in Absolute is a jazz trio from Luxembourg and Belgium comprising pianist Jean-Philippe Koch, bassist David Kintziger, and drummer Michel Mootz. Their music combines progressive jazz, classical, and rock music, and are recognised for their unique jazz style.

The schedule:

27 November, Wednesday:

Macha Gharibian Trio | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Gurgaon

The Great Harry Hillman | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Delhi

The Great Harry Hillman | Global Music Institute | Delhi

28 November, Thursday:

Macha Gharibian Trio | Shisha Cafe | Pune

Dock in Absolute | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Delhi

The Great Harry Hillman | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Gurgaon

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 20:16:32 IST