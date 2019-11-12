Winter Jazz Wave 2019 to present over 50 shows by seven bands across eight cities

The 2019 edition of the Winter Jazz Wave has seven bands playing over 50 shows across eight cities in the span of a month, organised by the music agency Gatecrash.

The line-up for festival includes traditional African and Scandinavian jazz from the Norway-based Monoswezi, modern jazz and rock by Luxembourg-based Dock in Absolute, Maloya and jazz by Reunion Island's Meddy Gerville Trio, traditional jazz by France's David Bressat Quintet, folk-jazz by the French-Armenian Macha Gharibian Trio, post-jazz rock improvisation by Switzerland's The Great Harry Hillman, and jazz music by the Lithuania-based Dainius Pulauskas Group.

As part of the Winter Jazz Wave, Gatecrash is also programming the Kolkata Jazzfest, and co-programming the Shisha Jazz Festival in Pune and the Jazz India Circuit in Goa.

"European jazz is constantly evolving, in a contemporary, innovative and surprising way! It is not jazz in the traditional sense; it is kick-ass music, it appeals to a wider audience, and we are super proud to showcase these bands in India," says Emmanuelle de Decker, founder of Gatecrash. The agency was founded with the intent of creating a circuit for international bands touring India, with a focus on jazz, funk, soul, and world music.

Some of the venues of the Winter Jazz Wave 2019 include The Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi and Gurgaon, Bay 146, Windmills Craftworks, Soho House, True School of Music, Levis Lounge, Global Music Institute, Shisha Café, Hideaway Café Goa, The Little Door, Bonobo, Shisha Jazz Festival, and Jazz India Circuit.

Find more information about the Winter Jazz Wave 2019 here.