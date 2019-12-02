You are here:

Winter Jazz Wave 2019: Monoswezi to perform in Goa, Dainius Pulauskas Group take the stage in Mumbai

As part of the Winter Jazz Wave 2019, organised by the music agency Gatecrash, are two upcoming gigs. Trans-national music collective Monoswezi will perform at Goa's Hideaway Cafe on Monday, 2 December, and Lithuanian jazz sextet the Dainius Pulauskas Group take the stage at Mumbai's The Little Door - Andheri on Tuesday, 3 December.

Monoswezi is collective of musicians from Mozambique, Norway, Sweden and Zimbabwe, who share a passion for traditional African music. The group combines jazz and modern Western music whilst respecting the traditional music, performing on stage with an improvisational approach.

Lithuanian jazz sextet the Dainius Pulauskas Group consists Dainius Pulauskas, Valerijus Ramoška, Liutauras Janušaitis, Kęstutis Vaiginis, Domas Aleksa, and Linas Būda. Among their releases are debut album Penetration, 1999, Autumn Suite, Colours, Orca, Vilnius – in the palm of your hand, Mixtum compositum, Zig Zag, and Dance Magic.

Find more information about the Dainius Pulauskas Group gig in Mumbai here.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 10:04:33 IST