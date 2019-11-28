Winter Jazz Wave 2019: Dock in Absolute, Meddy Gerville among acts to perform on 29 November

As part of the Winter Jazz Wave 2019, organised by the music agency Gatecrash, are three gigs across the country on Friday, 29 November, featuring jazz folk pop ensemble Macha Gharibian Trio, trans-national music collective Monoswezi, Swiss post-jazz quartet The Great Harry Hillman, jazz trio Dock in Absolute, and French pianist Meddy Gerville, among others.

Schedule for Friday, 29 November:

Macha Gharibian Trio, Monoswezi, Dianius Pulauskas Group, The Great Harry Hillman, Dock in Absolute, Meddy Gerville | JazzFest | Kolkata

Dock in Absolute | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Gurgaon

Meddy Gerville | Windmills Craft Works | Bangalore

The Macha Gharibian Trio consists of pianist and vocalist Gharibian, joined by drummer Dré Pallemaerts and bassist David Potaux-Razel. Gharibian was raised on the road, travelling with her father, also a musician. She trained in classical piano in Paris and then found jazz and improvisational music in New York. Her music combines elements of contemporary jazz, Armenian music, and modern folk music, born between Paris, Everan, and New York. She released her debut album Mars in 2013 and Trans Extended in 2016.

Monoswezi is collective of musicians from Mozambique, Norway, Sweden and Zimbabwe, sharing a passion for traditional African music. The group combines jazz and modern Western music whilst respecting the traditional music, performing on stage with an improvisational approach.

Lithuanian jazz sextet the Dainius Pulauskas Group consists Dainius Pulauskas, Valerijus Ramoška, Liutauras Janušaitis, Kęstutis Vaiginis, Domas Aleksa, and Linas Būda. Among their releases are debut album Penetration, 1999, Autumn Suite, Colours, Orca, Vilnius – in the palm of your hand, Mixtum compositum, Zig Zag, and Dance Magic.

Swiss post-jazz quartet The Great Harry Hillman comprises Nils Fischer on bass clarinet, guitarist David Koch, bassist Samuel Huwyler, and drummer Dominik Mahnig. The band has been playing together for over 10 years and their name is a tribute to the 20th century American athlete. They describe their music as not being 'normal' jazz; it combines jazz, rock, and improvisation to create a layered, powerful sound. The group has released three albums, their debut Livingston in 2013, Veer Off Course in 2015, and TILT in 2017.

Dock in Absolute is a jazz trio from Luxembourg and Belgium comprising pianist Jean-Philippe Koch, bassist David Kintziger, and drummer Michel Mootz. Their music combines progressive jazz, classical, and rock music, and are recognised for their unique jazz style. Meddy Gerville is a French jazz pianist. Among his releases are Island Meeting in 1997, Jazz Amwin in 2006, and Tropical Rain in 2017.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 12:52:29 IST