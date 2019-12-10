You are here:

Winter Jazz Wave 2019: David Bressat Quintet to tour India between 11 and 19 December

As part of the Winter Jazz Wave 2019, organised by the music agency Gatecrash, are nine gigs across the country between 11 and 19 December, featuring the French jazz outfit David Bressat Quintet. The French jazz quintet comprises pianist and composer David Bressat, double bassist Florent Nisse, drummer Charles Clayette, saxophonist Eric Prost, and trumpeter Aurélien Joly. Bressat's latest release is his fifth studio album True Colours, a recording of a live concert.

Schedule for their shows:

Wednesday, 11 December | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Gurgaon

Thursday, 12 December | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Delhi

Friday, 13 December | Windmills Craftworks | Bangalore

Saturday, 14 December | Windmills Craftworks | Bangalore

Sunday, 15 December | TBC

Monday, 16 December | TBC

Tuesday, 17 December | The Little Door Andheri | Mumbai

Wednesday, 18 December | TBC

Thursday, 19 December | Shisha Cafe | Pune

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 10:49:29 IST