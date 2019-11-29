Winter Jazz Wave 2019: Dainius Pulauskas Group, Monoswezi among acts to perform on 30 November

As part of the Winter Jazz Wave 2019, organised by the music agency Gatecrash, are two gigs in the country on Saturday, 30 November, featuring jazz folk pop ensemble Macha Gharibian Trio, Lithuanian jazz sextet Dainius Pulauskas Group, trans-national music collective Monoswezi, Swiss post-jazz quartet The Great Harry Hillman, and French pianist Meddy Gerville.

The Macha Gharibian Trio consists of pianist and vocalist Gharibian, joined by drummer Dré Pallemaerts and bassist David Potaux-Razel. Gharibian was raised on the road, travelling with her father, also a musician. She trained in classical piano in Paris and then found jazz and improvisational music in New York. Her music combines elements of contemporary jazz, Armenian music, and modern folk music, born between Paris, Everan, and New York. She released her debut album Mars in 2013 and Trans Extended in 2016.

Lithuanian jazz sextet the Dainius Pulauskas Group consists Dainius Pulauskas, Valerijus Ramoška, Liutauras Janušaitis, Kęstutis Vaiginis, Domas Aleksa, and Linas Būda. Among their releases are debut album Penetration, 1999, Autumn Suite, Colours, Orca, Vilnius – in the palm of your hand, Mixtum compositum, Zig Zag, and Dance Magic.

Monoswezi is collective of musicians from Mozambique, Norway, Sweden and Zimbabwe, sharing a passion for traditional African music. The group combines jazz and modern Western music whilst respecting the traditional music, performing on stage with an improvisational approach.

Swiss post-jazz quartet The Great Harry Hillman comprises Nils Fischer on bass clarinet, guitarist David Koch, bassist Samuel Huwyler, and drummer Dominik Mahnig. The band has been playing together for over 10 years and their name is a tribute to the 20th century American athlete. They describe their music as not being 'normal' jazz; it combines jazz, rock, and improvisation to create a layered, powerful sound. The group has released three albums, their debut Livingston in 2013, Veer Off Course in 2015, and TILT in 2017.

Meddy Gerville is a French jazz pianist. Among his releases are Island Meeting in 1997, Jazz Amwin in 2006, and Tropical Rain in 2017.

Schedule for Saturday, 30 November:

Macha Gharibian Trio, Dainius Pulauskas Group, Monoswezi, The Great Harry Hillman | Jazz India Circuit | Goa

Meddy Gerville | Windmills Craft Works | Bengaluru

