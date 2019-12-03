You are here:

Winter Jazz Wave 2019: Dainius Pulauskas Group and Monoswezi to perform on 4, 5, and 6 December

As part of the Winter Jazz Wave 2019, organised by the music agency Gatecrash, are five gigs across the country on 4, 5, and 6 December, featuring Lithuanian jazz sextet the Dainius Pulauskas Group and trans-national music collective Monoswezi.

Lithuanian jazz sextet, the Dainius Pulauskas Group, consists of Dainius Pulauskas, Valerijus Ramoška, Liutauras Janušaitis, Kęstutis Vaiginis, Domas Aleksa, and Linas Būda. Among their releases are debut album Penetration, 1999, Autumn Suite, Colours, Orca, Vilnius – in the palm of your hand, Mixtum compositum, Zig Zag, and Dance Magic.

Monoswezi is a collective of musicians from Mozambique, Norway, Sweden and Zimbabwe, sharing a passion for traditional African music. The group combines jazz and modern Western music whilst respecting the traditional music, performing on stage with an improvisational approach.

Schedule for Wednesday, 4 December:

Dainius Pulauskas Group | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Delhi

Monoswezi | Bonobo | Mumbai

Schedule for Thursday, 5 December:

Dainius Pulauskas Group | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Gurgaon

Monoswezi | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Delhi

Schedule for Friday, 6 December:

Monoswezi | The Piano Man Jazz Club | Gurgaon

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 09:44:17 IST