Thalapathy Vijay's Beast has hit the screens today. The film will compete with Yash starrer KGF 2 at the box office, which is set to release tomorrow.

Well, it's a treat for all Thalapathy Vijay fans as after a long wait, his highly-anticipated biggie Beast has hit the screens today. The trailer of the film garnered a thunderous response with Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana turning out to be instant chartbusters.

On the other hand, the pan-India biggie KGF 2 is arriving tomorrow at the box office and it seems that both films will eat each other's business. While having a conversation with the popular trade expert and industry tracker Ramesh Bala, when asked whether KGF 2 will affect Thalapathy Vijay's Beast in Tamil Nadu, he replied, "Not that much. Generally, it shouldn't affect that much, it may affect a little bit because Beast's reviews and word of mouth are very bad today. The numbers may be good today but the word of mouth and reviews are bad. So, tomorrow KGF 2 is releasing and we have to look at the word of mouth and review of that film. If it is good that it will affect slightly in Tamil Nadu but we have to wait and see till tomorrow."

When asked about the first-day figures of Beast in Tamil Nadu, the trade expert said that he is expecting a minimum collection of Rs 20 crore on day 1.

While the film definitely has the star power of Thalapathy Vijay, it would be interesting to see whether the content strikes the chord with the audience or not.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Doctor and Kolamaavu Kokila fame, the film is bankrolled under the banner of Sun Pictures. It also features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley.

