Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 is set to have a grand release this Thursday. The action-thriller is expected to shatter several records at the box office.

After a long wait and facing multiple obstacles due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 is finally hitting the screens this week (April 14) at the box office. Fans have been waiting for over two years to witness the epic face-off between Rocky Bhai and Adheera and they will finally see the iconic cinematic moment in the next few days on the big canvas.

The film has already taken a monstrous start at the box office by garnering a phenomenal response in its advance booking report. While we are predicting KGF 2 to take the biggest opening for an Indian film in the post-pandemic era, film exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi shared his opinion on the opening of the Yash starrer with Firstpost.

"KGF is possibly looking at a release which will be among the biggest we have seen in a very long time and there is a great chance that may become a movie that will open at least in the aftermath of the pandemic to the biggest numbers that we witness till date because it's a movie that's got massive appeal across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities," said Akshaye Rathi.

Talking about the advance booking report, he added, "The kind of advance bookings are being looked at are incredible. So, I am very sure that there's a great chance that this could possibly reach an opening number that is at the level of what we have seen with Spider-Man: No Way Home or RRR or some of these really massive films of late."

When asked whether the opening day figures of KGF 2 will challenge biggies Baahubali 2, Thugs of Hindostan or War, Akshaye Rathi replied, "Not entirely sure if it will collect like Baahubali 2, Thugs of Hindostan and War but there is a very good chance that it may be in the same range or league as those. If you fact in the versions of all the languages then 100 per cent it is looking at the same range of the collections of those films."

While the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 collected over Rs 40 crore on its first day, War and Thugs of Hindostan raked in over Rs 50 crore on their opening days at the ticket windows.

Talking about KGF 2, the Prashanth Neel starrer also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others. The film will hit the screens in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.