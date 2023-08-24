Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 is arriving tomorrow at the box office. With franchises and sequels like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 doing wonders at the ticket windows, we can expect the comic caper to receive a good response from the audience.

However, with Gadar 2‘s stronghold in its second week, there are chances it might give a tough time to the upcoming release at the box office.

While it’s a wait-and-watch scenario, prominent trade expert and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi feels both films can perform well as he said, “Both are features that cater to very different audiences. And I don’t think either of the two is going to affect the other because one cater to the absolute mass single screen, tier 2, tier 3 audience and the other one is more multiplexy and more urban in terms of its audience appeal. So I think both will be fine together.”

Talking about the box office prediction of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann told Firstpost, “I don’t know but the box-office prediction as of now, it is good, opening numbers and advance bookings look good so it looks like a healthy sign, the vibes are good. As far as the content is concerned, it’s a laugh-out-loud film, it’s a commercial, massy, fun film. It does justice to the first one and it’s a fun film as I said.”

On the other hand, Ananya said, “I know box-office is the ultimate form of validation as it shows how many homes and people you’ve touched, and obviously you’ve put in so much effort so you want your film to do well. But I’m confident and getting a good feeling about it.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, and Seema Pahwa.