It is not right to laugh at an emcee’s below-the-belt jokes and digs at celebs at awards functions. What Will Smith did was right, thinks Subhash K Jha

There are many reasons why Will Smith made history at the Oscars. He is the fifth Black American actor to win an Oscar for best actor , after Sidney Poitier in Lilies Of The Field, Denzel Washington in Rainy Day, Jamie Foxx in Ray and Forest Whittaker in The Last King Of Scotland. Some years ago Will Smith was sure he would get the Oscar for The Pursuit Of Happyness . But since the makers couldn’t spell the title correctly, no one took the film seriously.

Finally getting the Oscar was the moment he was waiting for. His moment of glory was, alas, eclipsed by one of the ugliest and yet bravest moments in the history of the Oscars when the host of the evening Chris Rock made a horribly improper joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair condition. Initially Will seemed to be amused. But then when he saw his wife’s enraged humiliated face he got , walked up to the stage and punched Chris Rock in the face .He also screamed at Chris to “keep my wife out of your fucking mouth.”

Most would agree Rock deserved the blow. The Oscars didn’t. It was a glorious evening celebrating exceptional talent, darkened by this necessary act of violence, necessary because any man would do the same in Smith’s place. Except maybe Chris Rock who would keep laughing even if someone insulted his loved one. That’s what stand-up comedians do, don’t they? They make a joke of everything and think it’s funny to ridicule physical disabilities, debilitating health conditions, etc. Just like Vir Das thought it was funny to talk about “two Indias” in the US while enlightened Indians clapped as if he had just hit on the magic formula for making desh bhakti seem infra dig. Why didn’t someone do a Smith on Das?

Nearer home Kapil Sharma constantly makes fun of overweight members of the audience specially their paunches, little realizing that his own protruding midriff makes all tondu jokes a befitting illustration of the pot(belly) calling the kettle black. It must have taken Will Smith a whole lot of guts to walk up to that stage and make a statement: it’s not funny to make jokes about illnesses and deficiencies. I think henceforth standup comics and other heroes of hilarity would think twice before mocking the audience.

I remember filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker had shut up our self-appointed wag Sajid Khan at an awards function some years ago. Ashutosh didn’t actually slap Sajid. Maybe he should have. Maybe then Sajid Khan’s career wouldn’t have hit rock-bottom.

(Opinions expressed are personal)

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.