After ingesting ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drink, Will Smith envisioned his career, money and house going away.

Before Will Smith's infamous slap incident at the Oscor's 2022, the actor claimed that he had envisioned his career being ruined. On David Letterman's show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which was shot before the Academy Awards, Will revealed how he hallucinated his career, money and house going away after consuming drugs.

The actor went on to reveal the time when he experimented with the South American hallucinogenic plant ayahuasca. “I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in and I’m sitting there, and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t kick in this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there, and then all of a sudden, it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away, and my career is going away. I’m trying to grab for my money and my career and my whole life is getting destroyed,” said Will.

Talking about the same he added, “Then slowly, I stopped caring about my money, I just wanted to get to Willow. I stopped caring about my house, I stopped caring about my career.”

Post his slap incident with Chris Rock, the actor apologised on social media with a note, which read, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He added, "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

