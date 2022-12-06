Will Shah Rukh Khan reunite with Rohit Shetty for Kantara and KGF's production house Hombale Films' new project?

After a hiatus of four years, Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll with three hotly anticipated mega movie projects lined up to hit the big screens next year. As we are turning and tossing and desperately waiting to once again see King Khan leading in a project on the big screen, we have brought yet another inside scoop for all the SRKians. Well, it seems like the superstar has roped in yet another project for himself. According to recent media reports Shah Rukh will once again reunite with his Chennai Express filmmaker Rohit Shetty. This is not all. In the past few months, after the success of South biggies like Kantara and KGF, we all have become very familiar with the production house Hombale Films. With its fame slowly skyrocketing, Vijay Kiragandur’s production house is in no mood to restrict itself to Tollywood anymore. Spreading its wings to Bollywood, Hombale films have reportedly approached SRK for Rohit’s directorial.

For their first cinematic venture in the Hindi film industry, Hombale films have reportedly concluded their first round of discussion with the superstar. For those who don’t know, after giving us amazing movies to cherish this year, the production house is set to back Prabhas starrer Salaar in 2023. And now the banner has reportedly roped in SRK and Rohit to once again collaborate on the upcoming project under their production house.

Well, the surprise doesn’t end here. If reports are to be believed then two of the most sought-after Kannada stars Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty will treat their fans and will be making a cameo appearance in this upcoming SRK starrer project. The reports even confirmed that the project has received the nods of the Kannada actors. Reportedly, the duo has agreed to their first Bollywood collaboration and are touted to essay important roles in the film.

Needless to say that the news has spread like wildfire. Setting the internet ablaze, millions of SRKians took to their social media to announce the same. However, it must be noted that neither Shah Rukh, nor Hombale films have confirmed the reports. While the fans are waiting with bated breaths, the announcement is expected to be made soon. It must be noted that if the project is given a green signal then this will be SRK’s second pan India project after Atlee’sJawan.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be very soon seen in Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan, which will hit the theatre on 25 January and apart from the superstar also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK will be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3. Other than this Shah Rukh also has Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Tapsee Pannu.

