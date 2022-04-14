Ranbir Kapoor to make his social media debut post-wedding with Alia Bhatt, suggest reports.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married today, 14 April. And, we can't keep calm. The ceremony will take place at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu. We have already seen pictures and videos of Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arriving at the venue for the Haldi. Now, hours ahead of the wedding, it is being reported that Ranbir Kapoor will make his official debut on social media post the wedding. And, the news has sent the Internet to a standstill. Fans can't wait to see Ranbir and Alia together as newlyweds. The reports also state that Ranbir will drop a special message for his fans after his wedding. Some say that Alia Bhatt has convinced Ranbir to come up with an official account.

The much-talked-about-wedding festivities kick started on 13 April with the mehndi ceremony for the bride. The intimate ceremony was attended by celebrities and family including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, among others.

As per a PinkVilla report, a source present at the Mehendi ceremony has stated that Alia and Karan Johar were discussing the idea of Ranbir sharing a special video message after the wedding festivities are over.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherji. This is going to be their first film together. Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy are also part of the film.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.