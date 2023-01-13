The trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada‘ has been making a lot of noise and it’s barely just been a day since its release. Amid receiving all the love and lauding from the audience, the Kartik Aaryan starrer trailer grabbed the attention of Karan Johar as he took to his social media and showered praise on it.

Karan Johar took to his social media, shared the trailer and wrote “MASAALE SE BHARPOOR AUR ENTERTAINMENT KA ZABARDAST TADKA! CONGRATULATIONS TO TEAM SHEHZADA!!!”

What makes this news attention grabbing is the history between the names attached, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Both of them were working on a film together before the lockdown and reportedly had the most discussed fallout, following which Kartik Aaryan wasn’t seen at any of his parties, screenings, and was not even invited for his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan.

But, like they say, the wind never flows in the same direction always, it changes its flow. Seems like that flow is changing now. Karan Johar acknowledging the trailer of Kartik’s next film is a proof of that.

What we are yet to see is if Kartik Aaryan will acknowledge this gesture of the filmmaker. The actor who is riding a big high is in the best phase of his career. Last year itself, he was tagged the saviour of Bollywood, thanks to his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 doing huge numbers at the box office. He followed this up with Freddy on the OTT platform for which he got a lot of critical acclaim and now he started the new year with a bang, credit his masaaledar Shehzada trailer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram